SON Cautions Motorists On Fairly Used Tyres

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Niger State yesterday advised motorists to shun the use of fairly used tyres (Tokunbo), saying they pose great danger to road users.

The SON Coordinator in the state, Mr Badawale Sunday made this known during an interview with newsmen in Minna.

Sunday said that such tyres were the cause of most road crashes in the state.

“The fairly used tyres have been rejected in the Western world because they are expired or below standards, making them to burst some times.

“Even some of the new tyres imported into the country do not measure up to the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS),’’ he said.

Sunday added:” It is worthy of note that standards create orderliness, improve the quality of life and influence employment.

“Standards also promote good health and safety as well as help minimise wastage and loss.’’

He further said that a product is said to be of good quality if it constantly meets the expectations or needs of the consumer.

Sunday said goods and services meet good quality standards when they constantly perform in the way they are intended to by satisfying the needs of the consumer.

The SON Coordinator said that products and services are of good quality if they satisfy needed requirement as contained in NIS.

He enjoined stakeholders in the state to always buy quality goods in order to have full satisfaction and value for their money irrespective of price difference.