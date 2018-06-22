RSU Graduates 4,415 Students, Next Week …25 Bag First Class Honour

The authorities of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Orowurukwo, Port Harcourt says a total of 4,415 students would be graduating for the 2016-2017 Academic Session during the 30th Convocation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday next week.

The school authorities also revealed that 25 students from various faculties of the institution would be graduating with first class honours in various disciplines and specializations.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia stated this during a press conference at the VC’s Conference Hall, Port Harcourt, yesterday, to herald the convocation programme.

Didia disclosed this year’s first class honour was the highest number ever produced by the university since inception in 1980, and congratulated all the graduands for their resilience, hard-work, dedication and commitment to studentship and academics during their stay in the university.

“We are very hopeful that given the quality of education received, they will be worthy ambassadors of the university”.

The vice chancellor averred that the 4,415 graduands include higher certificate, first degrees, diplomas, certificates, among others, adding that convocation ceremony, which has become a ritual event used to take stock by universities by appraising academic performance.

According to him, institution has expanded its academic programmes in accordance with regular university status enshrined by the relevant amended law No. 4 of 2017.

“We have also fully established a College of Medical Sciences, for two faculties, Faculty of Humanities and Faulty of Social Sciences; and associated departments would soon be approved to make it a regular university in line with the change of name and enabling law”.

He further opined that other highlights of the convocation would be the commissioning of the Faculty of Education building constructed through internally generated revenue, and the foundation laying ceremony of the Students Union Centre by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The VC told journalists that the achievements made by his administration were made possible by the peaceful environment that enables regular academic activities, adding that there was absolute peace in the university now than before.