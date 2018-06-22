Nollywood Actresss, Nkiru Sylvanus Delves Into Music

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus who has been missing in action in Nollywood is set to return with media tour of her debut album titled “I’m Not Afraid.” Sharing the songs on social media, she asked her fans to listen to the music.

“Finally, I decided to give birth to this baby that has been growing inside me for ages, “listen to my newly finished album and tell me what you think, help me choose the track for my first video”, she wrote.

According to a source, the actress will be in Lagos next week to kick off her tour. The gospel album is already on different online music platform. The actresses’ entry into another passion which, according to a source has been in hiding.

In July, 2011, Sylvanus was appointed the Special Assistant on Lagos Matters by Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

She, however, made a comeback last year with the movie, “The Voice”

A graduate of Enugu State University Enugu with a degree in Mass Communication, she became popular with the movie “Cry For Help” where she played the role of an emotional heroine.