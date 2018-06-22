NCAA Tasks Stakeholders On Air Navigation Plan

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called for active participation, interaction and brain-storming on how to develop and implement short, medium, and long term strategy for an all inclusive national air navigation plan.

Director General of agency, Capt. Muhtar Usman, who made the call at a global Aviation Workshop on Air Navigational Planning for Chief Executives of aviation agencies in Nigeria, in Lagos, last Tuesday, noted that the primary objective for Air Navigational Plan is to provide framework for collaborative decision making.

“This will enable Nigeria achieve demand and capacity balancing within an acceptable level of safety performance in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) projection and International Air Transport Association (IATA) of global traffic volume”, Usman said.

He thanked the ICAO for the high caliber of delegation. It sent to the workshop, led by Mr. Patrick Stephen Creaner, who is the director of Air Navigation Bureau, together with other delegations from ICAO West and Central Regional Office in Dakar, Senegal, led by the Deputy Regional Director, Mr. Prosper Minto, and Nigerian representative on ICAO council, Capt. Nuhu Musa.

Others on the ICAO delegation are Ms. Olga De Frutos (Technical Officer) ICAO Air Navigation Bureau, and Mr. Francois Salambanga (Regional Chief Navigation Service Officer, ICAO West and Central African Region).

The workshop was for top management and middle management, and was focused on providing framework for all inclusive air navigation planning with strategic objectives of global and regional air navigation plans.