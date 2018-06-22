NAAPE Wants Stringent Rules On Abandoned Disused Aircraft

The National President of National Association of Nigeria Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Engr. Abednego Galadima has urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to come up and make stringent rules to guard against future abandonment of disused airplanes by airlines.

Galadima, who was reacting to a recent action taken by FAAN to forcefully evacuate such disused aircraft, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos last Tuesday, said that the authority took the right step, but that the evacuation of the disused airplanes was long overdue, as they were creating problems at the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

“How can airlines abandon airplanes that are not airworthy at the airport just like that?”, he querried.

“FAAN should make stringent rules and also enforce the rules strictly to ensure that aircraft that are not airworthy are not abandoned at airports.

“the owners of these abandoned airplanes should be reported to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for further sanction.

“Again for all intent and purposes on airport safe operations, FAAN was right to have taken such action on the aircraft and possibly take action to demand for the cost of removing the aircraft for the operators.

“The airports belong to FAAN, which means that it is the property of the Federal Government and there is no airline that is bigger than Nigeria”, he said.

The NAAPE president also urged NCAA to ensure that the matter is seriously looked into, since they are also the regulatory agency of government.

He said that FAAN has done the right thing, and that it was done in the interest of safety and the aviation industry, adding that evacuation had made FAAN to spend unnecessary money that should have been paid by the owners of disused aircraft.