Mixed Feelings Trail Ban On Street Trading In PH

Traders who were affected by the ban on street trading in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital have expressed mixed feedings over the decision of the state government.

While some traders view the state government’s action as designed to attain the restoration of the Garden City status of Port Harcourt, road users from avoidable man-induced accidents on road and an effort to attract investments, others count their losses, pains and hardship the exercise had caused them.

Speaking with The Tide, Mrs. Jennifer Uzo, a street trader said she is satisfied with the decision of the government to ban street trading in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the gesture would ensure the safety and welfare of the residents and road users in the Garden City, also foster environmental cleanliness, restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt and equally attract investors.

Mrs Boma Country, a widow who said she was aware of the attendant negative effects of street trading, however said she loathed being a liability or dependant on anybody considering the economic hardship faced by people. She said life had been unbearable for her as a result of the ban and the challenges of single parenting.

Mr. Nwanmanaya Andy who is from Imo State said the government’s ban was not bad and posited that those who could not afford the high cost of acquiring shop for their business should be assisted by the government.

Mr Andy however noted with delight that government’s decision was aimed at ensuring the protection of lives and property on the road from unnecessary accidents and enhance the welfare of the people and urged people to take responsibility for their actions to avoid any form of misconduct.

Another street trader, Mrs Blessing Emmanuel, a single parent of seven children told The Tide that she was doing the little she could to support herself and her family, rather than indulging in acts contrary to moral and societal values. While thanking the governor for the interest free loan to traders in the state, she pleaded with the governor to remove unnecessary bottle- nects for indigent traders to access the scheme.

Stone Abigail & Okoh Ekene