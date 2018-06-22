Mike Ezuruonye Abandons Wife For Giving Birth To Albino

A trending news in the social media has it that Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye is about to divorce his wife, Nkechi who he abandoned abroad for about a year now because she gave birth to a second child who is an albino.

It was gathered that the popular actor claims there is no albino in his lineage, therefore, the child might not be his and he requested for a DNA, but the wife felt insulted and refused.

The albino child has never seen what her daddy looks like. The light complexioned actor allegedly only calls his lovely looking first fruit on the phone and does not bother about anyone else, the source reports.

Meanwhile, in an interview in April 2018, the actor had this to say when asked about his family. “I am all about my work not to discuss my family please”.

Mike first met his wife Keke Nkechi Nnorom in Abuja on a movie set. Their meeting took place in 2009. Nkechi used to live in Canada where she worked as a medical psychologist, but later she moved back to Nigeria and it happened not so long before she met her famous husband.

The gorgeous wedding took place in November 2016 while their white wedding took place at the Folawiyo Bankole Methodist Church in Lagos. Currently, Nkechi lives in Ontario Canada with their two children, a boy and girl.

Their cute little son was born in October 1, 2011 in Canada and his name is Reyn old Nkembuchi Ezuruonye. Some fans of the actor jokingly call his son independence baby which is the day of Nigeria’s independence. In September 2016, Mike and Nkechi had their little daughter.