Heineken’s Innovative Heineken’s Innovative Product Targets 192 Countries

Heineken Nigeria has launched what, it said, was the most interactive world’s first of its kind technology campaign in Nigeria which would be celebrated in 192 countries.

The Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Obabiyi Fagade, said on the sidelines of the event in Lagos that the new invention was built around Heineken bottles which were rare editions.

No fewer than 100 young social media platforms users came to interact on the newly launched technology which is expected to hit 192 countries.

“We started the innovation on June 18, and this will end on August 31, where we will launch a brand new and innovative way to build excitement around the Heineken bottles with its limited edition bottle label.

“Users will be able to experience each and every country Heineken which is presented by viewing specially curate videos about different countries with the Heineken footprint.

“The essence of this is to celebrate the landmark achievement with its customers in a remarkable and innovative way.

“Partnering with the most sociable interactive mobile app “Shazam”, users will be able to interact with Heineken brand in a very unique way,” Fagade said.

Similarly, Tokunbo Adodo, the Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands, said the company understood that Nigerians were in an internet savvy generation.

“I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here and we can’t wait to see our customers unlock new countries as they scan the bottles.”

“Heineken will also be rewarding some lucky users with the chance to visit Amsterdam or three other European cities in an all-expense paid trip.