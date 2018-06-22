Gov Dickson National Wrestling Classics Postponed

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has postponed the 3rd Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics earlier scheduled to hold from 24-30 June, 2018.

The postponement is as result of the on going 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia because of the involvement of the sports industry present in the tournament.

The Secretary General of the Wrestling Federation, Mohammed Libeta stated that a new date for the competition will be announce later, adding that, the event will likely in August, and said that the date will be made public after consultation.

The media officer of the Nigeria wrestling Emeka Dennar told journalist recently that the venue for the event remains the indoors sports Hall of Samson Siasia sports Complex Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

According to him over 500 athletes from different states of the Federation and clubs are expected to participate in the classics.

Dennar explained that, the event will feature all three freestyle and women wrestling in the senior cadit.

He said that the competition will feature 25-1 category and under120 and above.

Kiadum F Edookor