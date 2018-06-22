FG And Frame-Up Alarms

Nigeria may be heading towards autocracy and anarchy unless something urgent is done to checkmate the intolerant disposition of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government towards the opposition in the country.

In the last couple of months, no fewer than four eminent Nigerians have raised the alarm over threats to their lives, for speaking the truth to the powers-that-be. The latest of such alarms was raised recently by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Wike alleged that the APC-led Federal Government had contracted a Lebanese to frame him up in a sinister plot, that he received money from the governor to procure arms for the 2019 general elections in the country.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of the Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, recently, at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said the Federal Government has arranged with a Lebanese to frame him up on trump-up charges of trying to procure arms for the 2019 general elections.

“The Federal Government has arranged with a Lebanese to say that I told him to buy arms for the purpose of the forthcoming elections. I am not close to any Lebanese, let alone give money to anyone to buy arms for elections. We have dutifully served our people and we don’t need to purchase arms for elections.

“If elections are held, 20,000 times, we will win because our projects have positively impacted the lives of our people,” the governor said.

This is not the first time that this kind of alarm would be raised by prominent opponents of the Buhari-led government over plots to implicate them in a web of criminal involvements, with the ultimate goal of silencing them.

We recall that earlier, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki had raised similar alarm that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was perfecting plans to frame him up by linking him with some cult suspects in Kwara State, even before the present plots by the Police High Command to link him with the deadly Offa robbery suspects.

We also recall a similar alarm by the Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, of attempts by the Buhari government in collaboration with the police, to implicate him in the murder of a political opponent in the State, recently.

In the same vein, Senator Dino Melaye and former APC National Youth Leader, Timi Frank have, at various times, alerted Nigerians of clandestine plots by the Federal Government to frame them up in criminal acts, in a desperate bid to silence them.

We think that these various claims, which the Buhari-led Federal Government has always been quick to dismiss with a wave of the hand, is not healthy for our democracy. We believe that the Federal Government’s body language and actions fit into the frame-up saga and justify the concerns raised by these prominent opponents of the ruling party.

The Senator Dino Melaye’s murder trial in Lokoja, Kogi State, and the present Offa robbery melodrama against the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, paint a picture of deliberate attempts to rope the critics of the government in messy waters.

The reign of impunity and disregard of court orders and constitutionality by the Federal Government is, to say the least, an invitation to anarchy. This is why we charge the Federal Government to ensure that this democracy is not endangered by its selfish desires, actions and inactions designed to undermine perceived enemies.

We expect our political gladiators to exhibit high level of maturity at this period of our democratic experience, rather than playing dirty politics, which was the trademark of the military junta in our political history.

We urge all political leaders to put the interest of the country above personal and party interests, while also ensuring the delivery of good governance and democracy dividends to all Nigerians. Nigerians do not deserve anything less!