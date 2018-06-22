Educationist Tasks FG On ICT Varsity

The Federal Government has been urged to review its stand on the establishment of an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) university in Nigeria.

The Tide was informed that the Federal Government was yet to fulfil its promise to build ICT university by first quarter of last year.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, an educationist, Stercy Amadi, said that the best option was to ensure that all universities in the country have ICT centres faculty.

She was of the view that building separate ICT universities would be cost effective, considering the harsh economic situation facing the country.

Amadi explained that the country already has enough facilities in all science and technology universities which would make room for easy takeoff.

She pointed out that since ICT projects had a way of income spinning, that it would encourage more participation by undergraduates in the Federation.

According to her, before the ICT varsity would scale through, the committee and board formation and other formalities spelt out by the National Universities Commission (NUC), years would pass-by.

She however accepted that the project would generate foreign exchange, hence the need for more attention to the decision.

The educationist noted that ICT had in the past ten years taken the hub of every sector of the economy.

To press down her point, she also called on all Vice-Chancellors in the country to immediately commence the building of ICT facilities in their respective universities in order to discourage the Federal Government earlier plans of building a separate ICT university.

Meanwhile, she has kicked against analogue system of operations in all institutions of learning in the country, so as to enable the students and others have a better clue of the ICT world.