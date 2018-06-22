Digital, Social Media Marketing, Key To Entrepreneurship Dev – Don

Director, Entrepreneurship Research and Development Centre, Kaduna State University, Prof. Seth Akutson said yesterday that promoting digital and social media marketing was critical to Nigeria’s entrepreneurship development.

Akutson stated this in Kaduna at the opening of a Validation Workshop on Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Modules held at the university’s entrepreneurship centre.

He explained that the huge opportunities in digital and social media marketing have remained untapped in the country.

Akutson, who described digital and social media as veritable tool in promoting businesses, ideas and creativity, said that existing and upcoming entrepreneurs must exploit the opportunities offered by the platforms.

According to him, entrepreneurs in the country make little or no use o[ social media platforms due to lack of knowledge on how best to use the platforms to promote their businesses.

He said that because of the current focus on entrepreneurship in Nigerian universities, it became necessary for students to be equipped with knowledge and skills of digital and social media marketing to help them become better entrepreneurs.

“The National University Commission (NUC) is responsible for developing all curriculum for Nigerian Universities.

“Although NUC has produced a lecture manual on entrepreneurship in Nigeria, the document has completely left out digital and social media marketing, a crucial component for entrepreneurship development.

“This is why with support from the United State Embassy, we are currently developing a curriculum for the teaching of digital and social media marketing as a course in Nigerian universities, “he said.

He said the process has gone far, adding that the workshop with participants from universities across the country, was organised to validate the draft document of the digital marketing and entrepreneurship modules.