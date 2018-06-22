Bayelsa, Firms Partner To Train Teachers, Students On ICT

As parts of efforts aimed at equipping teachers and students to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving technology eco-system, the Bayelsa State Government in partnership with Microsoft and IGNITE, has started the training of 150 teachers and 2000 students on digital literacy.

The one week information and communication technology training, under the supervision of Bayelsa State’s Ministry of Education and Information and Orientation, taking place at the St. Judes Girl Secondary School, Amaratha is expected to commence with the teachers training thereafter the students.

Launching the Bayelsa State Computer Science Week, the Governor Seriake Dickson, noted that computer education was the integral part of every education, adding that a foundation in computer science is what would make the state lead others in education.

He said, “The essence of education is to produce a well rounded child, noting that because technology is not new in today’s world, computer science has come to stay. Represented by Secretary to State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara, the governor said the state would definitely be at the forefront of everything happening in the country today if we embrace what we are kicking off today.

“A foundation in computer science is what will put Bayelsa state at the fore front of everything happening in the country today.

state, added that “as a government we need to think outside the box because education is successful when everyone is involved.”