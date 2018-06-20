Youth Empowerment Tops My Agenda -Hon Aliezi

The newly sworn-in Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Chief Tom Aliezi says youth empowerment and peace top his priorities.

The chairman who decried the level of insecurity in Emohua said his administration would partner with security agencies to ensure peace in the communities.

He spoke with The Tide shortly after taking his oath of office administered by Governor Nyesom Wike last Monday at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Chief Aliezi who expressed delight over his landslide victory at the polls lauded the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election.

While charging the youths to shun violence and negative tendencies, the council boss said it is only peace and unity that could attract development to the area.

The chairman who particularly commended the people of Elele Alimini for their peaceful conduct during the election promised that sustenance of peace in Emohua will receive a major boost during his administration.

He also assured the electorate that his administration will encourage education and ensure that unemployed youths acquired skills that will economically empower them.

According to him, “Empowerment, education and enthronement of lasting peace will reduce crime and attract investors to the local government.

Chinedu Wosu