Women Want RSG To Stop Enchroachment Into Farmlands

Atali Women Council in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the state government to stop the unlawful encroachment into their farmlands by neigbourhing communities in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The council, which stated this in a document signed by its President and Secretary, Mrs. Christiana Ekezie and Mrs. Joy Amadi respectively and made available to The Tide on Monday, expressed regrets that the unlawful conversion of their farmlands by Umuazu and Umuokonu communities had left them without farmlands.

The stated that the two communities had not respected the permanent boundaries demarcated by elders of Atali and both communities.

According to the document, “Surprising these two communities of Igbo -Etche forcefully invaded Egbelu Atali land by grading and selling same to their procured buyers.”

The paper stated that the invasion of “Egbelu Rumukamalu Atali” is subject of a court matter suit No; PHC/290/2017 for which a restraining order had been made.

It stated that the order of injunction dated 15th November, 2017 was made against Umuokonu community.

The statement noted that despite the restraining order, the two communities had continued to grab Atali land with impunity.

The statement urged the state government to intervene timely in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The document noted that cultists from Igbo-Etche communities had often beaten members of Atali community to stupor whenever they were challenged.

