RSG Set To De-Worm Children …Seeks Parents, School Heads’ Support

Rivers State Ministry of Health in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Evidence Action has called on parents, caregivers, private and public school heads to ensure children within the ages of 5 to 14 participated in the forth-coming de-worming exercise.

State Health Educator, Ministry of Health, Dr. Doris Nria during the de-worming sensitisation of private school owners in Port Harcourt, said worms could cause stunted growth and malnutrition in children.

According to her, the forthcoming free de-worming exercise will boost the children’s stability in school, which will in turn improve their academic performance.

“We felt it is very important for us to discuss with private school owners, for the fact that they are very respected people, by the parents and the children will easily accept them”, she said.

She also urged them to work in harmony with the ministry to ensure that the exercise was carried out successfully.

“Because, based on what happened last time, where commotion occurred due to the military interference rumours, we felt it is important to discuss with the principals before the exercise”, she said.

Also speaking, Consultant to Evidence Action, Mr Sammy Eke said a survey carried out by World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2014 showed that the state had a high prevalence of soil transmitted aliment.

He further called on parents to open their doors to Ministry of Health Staff for the forthcoming de-worming exercise.

The exercise which slated for the 26th and 28th of June 2018, will be carried out in 15 Local government Areas.

Iragunima Benice