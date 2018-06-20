Rivers School of Nursing Faces Possible Extinction

Rivers State School of Nursing, Port Harcourt, one of the oldest in Nigeria, may be on its way to going extinct, if the present state government does not come to its aid promptly.

This is easily observable from the gate, the point of entrance to the institution by any keen follower of the school from its inception in 1970.

When The Tide visited the school recently, there was an atmosphere of being forsaken for a long while almost all the buildings are still the ones built when the school was established, with worn out paint; one of the hostels was also been de roofed.

There is also what can be described as an unspoken “silence code”, as everybody (students and staff) refused to respond to questions about the school.

However, some students who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that among the numerous things that have gone awry, the school does not have enough nurse tutors, most of the facilities such as toilets in the campus are out of use, and there is poor water supply.

These are against the criteria set by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (the regulate body), which must be certified before full accreditation of the programmes of the school.

Other criteria include well equipped library, modern buildings and regular power supply.

It can be recalled that the school of Nursing at Bori and Ahoada have already gone extinct.