Radio Rivers Staff Loses Father, Burial, Sat

The burial details of a prominent Ogoni leader and philanthropist, Late Elder Baranu Bennet Nwigbarane has been released by the family.

The release signed by the son, Engineer Suka Nwigbarane and Martins Giadom of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation indicates that there will be service of songs, for late Elder Nwigbarane today at Ka Luawii Khana Local Government Area, of Rivers State.

According to the statement, on Saturday 23rd of June 2018, the body of Late Elder Baranu Nwigbarane one of the longest serving steward of the Methodist Church Nigeria kidnapped on three different occasions, will depart ashes to ashes mortuary in Port Harcourt to his Home Town, Luawii in Babbe district of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The itenary indicates that funeral service for late elder Nwigbarane who was aged 75 years would commence at 10 am to mid-day same day by the Methodist Church Nigeria at the Model Primary School Luawii, followed by interment at his compound Luwaii while thanksgiving service holds on Sunday at the Methodist Church Zako Luwaii in Khana LGA of Rivers State.

Engineer Suka Nwigbarane further urged friends and well wishers to join the family as we bid farewell to our father and grandpa.