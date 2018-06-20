Ortom Insists He Knows Real Killers Of Benue People

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday insisted that members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore were responsible for the violent attacks on the state and killing of hundreds of innocent people.

The governor averred that despite the distractions, the state won’t abolish the anti-open grazing law.

Ortom made these comment yesterday morning when he addressed the Media on the National Livestock Transformation Plan in Abuja.

The event was organised by the National Economic Council Sub-Technical Committee on Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis.

He said, “There is no plan to amend or repeal the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

“The law was made by Benue people and only they can decide to amend even one section of the law.

“Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore are responsible for the violent attacks on Benue and killing of hundreds of innocent people.

“It is baffling that leaders of the group (Miyetti Allah) have not been arrested.

“Cattle Breeding is private business, so the suggestion that government should establish ranches for people is not appropriate.