OBALGA Boss Promises To Give Workers’ Welfare Priority …As Ex- CTC Chairman Bows Out

The Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Abel Eke has promised to give the welfare of workers of the council top priority.

Eke, who made the promise while swearing-in the Vice Chairman of the council, Lady Chinyeru Agbara and 17 councilllors of the local government at the council secretariat in Rumuodomaya yesterday, said his administration would ensure that everybody would be involved in actualising the new vision and direction in the local government.

He said the development efforts of his administration would be spread to all the 17 Wards of the local government, stressing that the administration would ensure that the internally generated revenue of the council was improved, as that was one way it would meet up with projects and programmes already lined up.

“From today, we are hitting the ground running and with our action plans, we will showcase a number of projects and achievements within our first 100 days in office. I assure you in my honour that together we can build Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to enviable heights”, he said.

The council boss thanked the Vice Chairman of the council, Lady Chinyeru Agbara for accepting to serve, adding that “she is bringing her wealth of experience to bear in this new responsibility. This joint ticket is a partnership that works”, and urged her to discharger her duties to the best of her ability to enable the administration deliver on its promises to the people.

He also assured the councilors of the local government that the vice chairman and himself would work closely with them to fast-tract development in the area, and urged them to initiate bills that would transform the people and the local government.

The oath of allegiance and oath of office were administered on the vice chairman and the councillors by the Chief Magistrate of the Chief Magistrate Court, Rumuepirikom, C.B. Okekem, Esq.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Chairman of Caretaker Committee of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Chief Prince Noble Amadi has officially handed over to the newly sworn-in Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Solomon Eke with a promise to continue to serve the people of the local government.

The former CTC Chairman, who conducted the new council boss round some of the projects and facilities he gave a facelift during his brief stint, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the local government.

While presenting his hand over notes to the council chairman, Chief Amadi said he went the extra mile to ensure that the legacies left behind by the Executive Governor when he served as council chairman were sustained.

He described Hon. Solomon Eke as an experienced politician who would continue with the good works he met on ground and take the local government to enviable heights.

Responding after accepting the handover notes, the council chairman, Hon. Solomon Eke thanked Chief Amadi for his contributions and assured that his government would continue where the former CTC Chairman stopped and promised to always consult him for his valuable inputs and advice.

