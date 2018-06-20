NIOB Seeks Review Of Physical Planning Law

The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) has called on the state government to review the Physical Planning Law in the state.

Chairman of the state chapter, Akinola Bammeke, made the call in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently.

Bammeke noted that the Physical Planning Law has become obsolete given the innovation and modernisation taking place across the globe.

He stated that already a revised copy of the law, capturing areas of concern and the review that need to be done have been submitted to the state government.

He listed the desired changes, saying, “specifically we want building control to happen in Rivers State, we also want builders document to be part of document for approval, these include the Project Quality Management Plan, Health and Safety Plan and Construction Programme.”

Bammeke emphasised that builders have a responsibility to deliver on quality and restated builders commitment to ensure quality project delivery.

According to him, “part of responsibility as builders is to bring in quality into every area of constructions and we will not shed our responsibility. We want government to encourage us by making sure that builders’ documents are part of documents to be submitted for approval.

He assured that builders would not compromise on quality as they are the ambassadors of the building industry.

He encouraged members of NIOB to ensure that the message to have a sustainable building industry is carried to all stakeholders in the building environment.

He stressed: “as members of the institute, we have the moral responsibility to ensure we deliver on quality, it is our cardinal responsibility.”

Tonye Nria-Dappa