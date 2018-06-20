N’Delta Mothers Protest Dame Jonathan’s Harassment

Hundreds of Niger Delta Mothers yesterday marched to the Government House, Port Harcourt to protest what they termed the incessant harassment of Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The protesting Niger Delta Mothers urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the International Community to call the EFCC to order.

In a letter read by the leader of the group, Chief Eunice Igwe, they said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the International Community to call the EFCC and other security agencies to order.

“The Mothers of Niger Delta want this obvious hatred and injustice against our daughter and mother to stop forthwith or else we will shutdown the region. Enough is enough”.

The group said they are not pleased that the family of Former President Goodluck Jonathan are going through attacks and humiliation despite freely relinquishing power.

“It is on record that no former first lady has been investigated, attacked and humiliated in the history of Nigeria like Dame Patience Jonathan. Why is the case of Dame Patience Jonathan different? Is it because she is from the minority tribe”, they queried.

The Niger Delta women said that the repeated attacks on Dame Patience Jonathan is a deliberate witch-hunt by the Federal Government.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of Government House Port Harcourt, Dr Onyemachi Nwankwor assured the Niger Delta mothers that their letter will get to the appropriate authorities.

He commended the women for their peaceful disposition during the protest march.