Ibadan Residents Decry Destruction Of Houses

By The Tide -
Irate residents of Ire-Akari Estate  in Soka area of Ibadan last Monday  raised an alarm over the destruction of their houses by hoodlums said to have been hired by an alleged  land grabber in the area.
According to available information, the residents embarked on a  peaceful protest  to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.
The protesters expressed displeasure over the land dispute in the area, saying it  had resulted in the demolition of several uncompleted structures and  forceful  locking up of completed ones.
The Vice Chairman of Ire-Aakari Estate Residents’ Association, Mr Kabiru Alao, appealed to the Olubadan  to intervene in the land dispute.
“This is a great injustice which we want our father to look into. That is why we are here on a peaceful protest to his palace today, “ he stated.
Adetunji, who was represented by his media aide, Adeola Oloko, called on both parties not to resort to self -help pending the outcome of government intervention on the land dispute.
“I have resolved to look into the issue with the aim of resolving it amicably. Please don’t take laws into your hands.
“I will do everything possible to end the land dispute,” he stated.
Our source reported that the residents,  who had thronged  the palace in their hundreds, carried  placards with ‘Save our Soul’ inscription.

