HIV/AIDS: ROHI Seeks Government Support For Project Execution

The Rivers of Hope and Humanitarian Initiative (ROHI) has expressed the need for government to support it’s quest to create adequate awareness in HIV/AIDS response in Rivers State.

Speaking to The Tide at its constitution review meeting yesterday in Port Harcourt, the programme manager, ROHI, Mrs Josephine Emmanuel stated that the organisation, which is non-governmental, is a plat form for making a difference in the society in the lives of the less privileged in the society.

Such persons include: Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC), OVC care givers, and person, living with HIV/AIDS.

According to her, they also develop the youths and women in such areas as HIV/AIDS education, psychosocial support, nutritional support, as well as capacity building in different skills with the aim of empowering the affected persons.

While noting that ROHI has since it’s inception in 2003 provided services to over 5900 less privileged persons, Mrs Emmanuel explained that most of what has been achieved was donor driven.

“Now that most of these implementing partners are gradually withdrawing their services, it has become almost impossible to carry out several of our projects.

“This is why we need the government to come to the aid of the less privileged and people living with HIV/AIDS in the state in order to alleviate their economic burden”, she said.

According to her, ROHI has recorded success in several areas such as HIV/AIDS sensitisation in communities, churches and workplaces, formation/mentoring of 17 HIV/AIDS support groups for people living with HIV/AIDS in Rivers State.

Others are: free HIV/AIDS Counselling and referral services, Tuberclosis awareness programme for OVC, training programe for community volunteers or care and support in the state.