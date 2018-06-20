Group Applauds Monarch Over Peace Building Efforts

The Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria ( FORMWAN) , Rivers State Chapter has eulogised King (Dr) Leslie N Eke, Nyerisi Eli Woji and Eze Oha Evo III over his consistency in the promotion of peace between Christains and Muslims in Rivers State.

The President of the association, Hajia Mrs Bello Menunat made the remarks recently in a telephone chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

She said that the Evo King had over the years shown more commitment to the enhancement of cordial relationship between Christains and Muslims in the state.

Menunat further informed that Eze Eke has been like a true father to Muslims, without any form of discrimination, thus, the need to blend with him.

She recalled, that to support any groupone did not necessarily require one’s resources but mere show of love and concern was the needed balm.

The FORMWAN boss, maintained that the merit award presented to the monarch was their little way to demonstrate the benefit they enjoyed from him and the Kingdom.

“This Merit award is for contribution to the growth and peaceful coexistence between the Christians and Muslims in Rivers State,”she added.

In his response, the Paramount Ruler said that his action was informed by Governor Nyesom Wike’s determination to promote peace and fight crime in the state.

He said that there was no better way to concur to the Governor’s vision as a royal father than to support that groups in the state were treated in the spirit of fairness, equity and good conscience.

The monarch, also admitted that to fight crime, one ought to ensure that peace was encouraged among the people, and not to wait until things had gone sour.

To the Muslim association, he assured it of more support on the ground of maintaining a peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said there was no wisdom in encouraging, crime, hence, the need to shun any form of crime.

Earlier, he had lauded the Muslims for the honour done him and prayed God to grant them for their heart desires in the State.