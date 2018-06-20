Coalition Lists Gains Of Brass NLG, Refinery Projects

The president, Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence (NDCAV), Comrade Christian Lekia has said that the planned $3.5 billion Brass Liquidfied Natural Gas (NLG) and refinery projects in Bayelsa State would be a huge source of revenue and employment machine upon its completion.

Lekia said this in an interview with journalists, Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the multi billion dollar projects would address the issue of employment challenges in the South South region of the country.

Lekia noted that the scheme, if built in line with best international standard, would place the state top on the list of states with the highest rate of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to him, the projects would also settle the argument associated with lack of federal projects in the state.

He stressed that the Federal Government must as a matter of urgency, harmonise all that would guarantee speedy commencement/completion of the projects.

The Niger Delta Youth Activist, who made case for similar projects for all core Niger Delta States, said such would prove that the people are not neglected.

He regretted that projects of such sanding were yet to be sited in areas like Brass despite the huge presence of natural crude oil and other resources.

Leka also said that the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration must revisit the issue of employment before the expiration of his government.

The NDCAV boss, maintained that employment opportunities was key for any government that wanted the support of the people.

He was of the view that without meaningful source of income, the citizens may be tempted to consider violence as a better option to cope in the society, adding the need for the youth to avoid violence and crisis, as such never gave birth to any positive development.