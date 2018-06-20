The Director-General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has stated that the presidential campaign of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will concentrate on the South-West geopolitical zone because the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones are already of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Speaking yesterday while addressing members of a group, Think Atiku 2019, who visited him at his Sagamu residence, he expressed confidence in the ability of Abubakar to win the 2019 presidential elections if nominated by the PDP, stressing that available indices point to the fact that, “the Atiku presidency is something whose time has come”.
2019: Gbenga Daniel Explains Why S’West, S’ East Not Atiku’s ‘Headache’
