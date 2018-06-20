15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Lagos

A 15-year-old girl, Rukayat Taiwo, has reportedly committed suicide in a bid to escape being beaten by her mother.

Ruka, as she was fondly called, was confirmed dead at the Iganmu General Hospital in Lagos, after drinking poisonous substance believed to be rat poison.

It was gathered that she fled home Sunday after her mother threatened to beat her, only to return home at night, complaining of severe stomach ache.

She was later rushed to Agatha Hospital within the area where she was referred to Iganmu General Hospital. At the hospital, she reportedly revealed that she took sniper. She, however, passed out before the substance could be evacuated from her system.

The incident happened at 31 Adeez Hgoro Street Jakande, in Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

Some residents, who spoke with newsmen said they saw her last Sunday evening, playing with her friends in the compound.

“Later she left and came back at about 8pm, writhing in pains. Some people said they saw her with the empty container of sniper but they did not suspect she drank the content.”

“She was an abiku. She only used that means to accomplish her mission because her time on earth was up,” another resident, who gave her name as Ramoni Ojo, claimed.

“At the hospital, she told her mother and those that were with her that she drank sniper to avoid being beaten but that she did not know it would harm her,” She added.