Wike Reassures Community On Road Projects

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reassured the people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of his plans to ensure that their internal roads are constructed in the nearest future.

The governor said this at a public function in Ikwerre Local Government Area recently.

He said that Omerelu would not be forgotten, but would be listed among communities with state-of-the-art road networks.

Wike maintained that, since his government was people oriented, no community in the state would be left un-touched.

Feelers from the area, have it that Omerelu community was yet to be counted among the communities that have received the governor’s attention in terms of project execution.

Reacting to the governor’s reassurance an opinion leader from the area, Sir Christopher Ejinmah, said that Governor Wike actually meant well for his people.

He noted that the state’s Chief Executive has shown sufficient commitment since his assumption of office in order to get the Omerelu internal roads constructed.

According to him, internal road construction was one of the major challenges facing the community, and added that with Wike, the problem would be over.

He recalled how the community could hardly transport their farm produce to the nearest market due to the deplorable nature of the road.

Others who corroborated Ejinmah’s view regretted that the community was yet to have good road net work and blamed it on past administrations.

Meanwhile, they have lauded the state number one citizen on his relentless effort to ensure that the entire state ranked among the developed states in the world.