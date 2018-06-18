Three Varsities To Begin Degree Programmes In Herbal Medicine

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pat Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories, Rev Anselm Adodo has said that his company has entered agreement with three Nigerian universities to commence degree and certificate courses in herbal medicine.

Speaking at a press briefing held last weekend in Ondo State, Adodo disclosed that the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, was in the process of introducing a Bachelor’s degree programme in Herbal Medicine.

“This is historic and a significant step towards boosting Herbal Medicine research and development in the country”, he stated.

He disclosed that while Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo State was planning a higher certificate programme in Herbal Medicine, the University of Ibadan had already approved and commenced Masters Degree and PGD programmes in African Traditional Medicines at its institute of African Studies.

“A course as Herbal Medicine through the Department of Pharmacy has also been introduced into the Remedial curriculum at UI” he added.

Adodo further disclosed that Pax Herbal had begun to collaborate with UI’s Institute of African Studies to offer a professional certificate course in Herbal Medicine.

“This programme aims to empower existing practicing traditional healers to professionalise their practice”, he stated.