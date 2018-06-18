RCCG Flags Off Political Awareness Campaign

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has flagged off a political awareness campaign tagged’ Let My People Vote’ that signalled the beginning of what many described as a revolutionary move by arguably the fastest growing church in the world.

The event held last Friday, at the RCCG Youth Centre, Lagos –Ibadan Expressway and had speakers, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, Chairman of Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria; Pastor J.T Kalejaiye, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Evangelism; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility; Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, represented the National Christian Elders Forum, while Region 2 Regional Evangelist, Pastor Ilesanmi, represented the National Overseer, Pastor J. O. Obayemi.

The consensus amongst all the speakers was that Christians should play very active role in the process that would lead to a new political dispensation in 2019.

Speaking on the event, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1 Pastor Ola Adejubee who is also the coordinator of this initiative, said the whole thing was the vision of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, during the annual ministers thanksgiving in January 2018.