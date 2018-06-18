Power Outage: EKEDC Apologises, Blames Circuit Fault

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has apologised over power outage in its distribution network early Saturday, attributing it to fault in the Heavy Load Circuit.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit of EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, in a statement in Lagos said that arrangements were on to restore power to the affected network.

Idemudia said that according to information from National Control Centre (NCC) Osogbo, which is responsible for all Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) monitoring, the outage was not due to system collapse.

He said that the information received from NCC stated that the outage was because there was a fault on one of the Heavy Load Circuits.

The general manager said that efforts were on to rectify the fault.

“Presently, supply is now restored to Agbara and Ojo for station services, while there is no supply at Ajah and Akangba transmission substations yet,” he said.

He, however, assured the affected customers that power supply would be restored any moment the engineers were through with the repairs.

Idemudia also apologised for the inconvenience that the outage would have caused customers within the network.