Okparaji Charts Path To Eleme Dev

The Chairmanship hopeful of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Barrister Philip Okparaji has said that his administration will promote positive development in the local government area through the implementation of people-oriented policies.

Okparaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who spoke with The Tide shortly after casting his vote at Aleto Ward 10, Unit 10 in Eleme, during the just-concluded local government elections in Rivers State, said his administration would give priority attention to security, youth empowerment and the promotion of corporate investment in the area.

He assured that his government would partner with multinationals and other corporate organisations operating in Eleme, to ensure that the corporate social responsibilities between the companies and their host communities are strictly adhered to.

“Eleme is the hub of oil and energy in Nigeria. We must ensure that the Federal Government’s policies on employment quota for host communites are implemented. Our people must benefit from the huge investment opportunities in the area, we will create a smooth relationship for corporate investors to operate through partnership to promote development in Eleme,” he said.

Okparaji, who commended RSIEC for the peaceful conduct of the polls also lauded the people of Eleme for their massive turn out during the polls and their overwhelming support for the Wike-led administration.

He restated the total support of the people of Eleme for Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the 2019, governorship Elections in the State, noting that Wike has delivered on his mandate to earn a second tenure in office.

Okparaji said the PDP was the only party that offered genuine platform for the political and economic emancipation of the people of Eleme and Rivers State in general.

Taneh Beemene