No Plan To Truncate RCHS Bill 2017 -Farah

Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Doctor Farah Dagogo has dismissed claims that the Assembly has abandoned the Rivers State College of Health Science Management Technology bill 2017.

Dagogo in a press statement at the weekend said that the claims by the Rivers State College of Health Science Management Technology Academic and Non-Academic Unions were unfounded.

He explained that the process of passing the bill is still in the process of being endorsed by the legislature and is currently at the committee stage.

Dagogo explained that once that stage is passed, there will be a public hearing to get the inputs of the public on that piece of legislation before it is finally passed.

On why the bill is being pursued, the Degema State Constituency legislator stated that its the vision of he Wike led administration to prioritize education and upgrade state-owned tertiary institutions.

He added: “As a committee, we have established a penchant for doing that which is right and beneficial to our citadel of learning. Those efforts are being reaped and enjoyed by the Rivers State University, Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic and others. It’s our express wish that the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology is not left out”.

Dagogo assured that when the process of passing the bill is done, it will correct the inherent laws.

Also, he said: “we are engaging the executive arm to put to bed any disagreement as regards the originator of the bill.”

“The bill cannot be truncated because of our serious commitment. We are only interested in pursuing and concluding a process that would reposition the institution for all the right reasons,” he emphasised.

Son he further disclosed that a public hearing will be conducted as a way of getting public d inputs on the best way to revamp the college.