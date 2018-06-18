Muslim Leader Blames Lawlessness On Injustice

The Vice President General of Rivers States Council for Islamic idris, Alhaji Awhelegbe Nasir Uhor has blamed the series of crises rocking the country on the absence of justice.

Alhaji Uhor who said this during the just concluded Ramadan prayer in Port Harcourt said Nigeria which is endowed with human and material resources would be greater than many countries in the world, if the leadership is just to the citizenry.

He said the lesson of Ramadan was that the leadership should be fair to the citizenry, while the citizenry on their part should avoid vices and give their supports to the government.

The state Islamic leader also condemned corruption in both public and private sector, stressing, if monies meant for social benefit are properly channeled, the level of poverty and moral decadence would be reduced.

The Ramadan fast is targeted at reducing vices. The lesson is to shun all vice hated by Allah” he said.

Also speaking, the former sole Administrator of the Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Sanni Okiri said time had come for both Christian and Muslim leaders to unite and work together to advance the course of the country.

Alhaji Okiri said Ramadan lesson was for everyone irrespective of political and religious background, to see themselves as brothers and sisters.

He stated that if Muslims and Christians worked together, the country would experience growth and development.

On his part, the Special Adviser to Rivers State Government on NDDC matters and relations, Alhaji Aribitonye Okiri advised all Muslims in the state to avoid all vices and support the Rivers State Government to succeed as Governor Wike is doing well for the state.