Head Teachers, Police Partner On Schools’ Security

Towards providing a safe and secure academic environment in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Divisional Police in the area has organised a one-day workshop on security alert and sensitisation.

Speaking at the event last Tuesday in Bonny, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, CSP Amadi Gamba said the essence of the workshop was to sensitise head teachers with some security tips that would help to protect them from security risk.

Gamba opined that security must be taken seriously as everybody’s affair, adding that the police were committed to ensuring that the area including schools were secure.

He urged heads of schools and private school owners to be vigilant on their wards and students and assured of the police readiness to make the workshop more regular in the area.

He thanked them for attending in their numbers, adding that the police would continue to partner with them to ensure that schools in the area were safe and protected.

In his remarks, the Zonal Director of Education in the area, Mr Sunny Jumbo commended the initiative by the Divisional Police Office, adding that the workshop would boost the security network in the area, especially with regard to protecting the school environment as well as the students and pupils in the local government area.

Jumbo used the opportunity to call for more team work between the security agencies and schools in the area, and assured that his ministry will provide the needed support for such synergy among schools and security agencies in the area.

Also speaking, the Head Teacher, Agaja Schools, Mrs Dakuru Jumbo while thanking the police for the workshop decried the poor state of road network of schools, even as she called for government’s intervention.