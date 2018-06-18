Dogara, Abubakar Commiserate With Victims Of Bauchi Windstorm

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday commiserated with the victims of windstorm which occurred in Bauchi on Saturday and wreaked havoc within the state capital and other towns and villages in the state.

In a statement, the Speaker called on relevant federal and state government agencies to quickly provide relief materials to the victims to alleviate their suffering.

“I am deeply touched and saddened by the news of yet another natural disaster in Bauchi and some towns and villages, which caused various degrees of injuries and destroyed several property in the affected areas.

“I also urge relevant government agencies to quickly move in and provide immediate assistance to the victims of this disaster and come up with necessary emergency preparedness and early warning mechanisms to mitigate the effects of such natural disasters”.i

Praying God Almighty to prevent future occurrence, Dogara assured that “on our part we shall do our best to provide succor to the victims within the shortest possible time”.

Similarly, Governor Abubakar of Bauchi state has consoled the families of victims.

He describe the development as a natural disaster and should be accepted in good faith.

Government, he added, is worried over the disaster, assuring that it will assist the injured and displaced.

The governor who visited Railway, Kobi street, Kandahar, among others, said “The plights of the people is a serious concern to the APC administration especially to ensure the safety of its citizenry”.

According to Abubakar, government will liaise with the federal government to assist the victims of the rainstorm.

“We will contact the federal government through NEMA to come to the aid of victims of the disaster because what happened is beyond quantification”.

He cautioned hoodlums to desist from using the disaster to loot victims’ properties.