Wole Soyinka’s Play, Death And The King’s Horseman Hits Cinemas, Soon

The play, “Death and The King’s Horseman” by profound Nigeria Literary icon and Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka will soon be adopted into a feature film to be shown in cinemas across Nigeria and beyond.
The announcement was made by Ebony life Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mo’Abudu after he had a launch with the revered playwrite in London recently. Abudu shared the post in her Instagram.
