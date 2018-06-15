Royal Father Charges Historians On Research

The Head of Egi Traditional Institution, King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma has challenged historians to research and write books that would highlight the historical background of different ethnic groups in the state.

Speaking at St Paul’s Cathedral, Garrison Junction, Port Harcourt, during the launching of two books, “Ikwerre Language Bible” and “Akalaka Father of Ekpeye, Ogba and Ihuroha (Ikwerre) written by Dr Tony Enyia, King Nwokoma, said smaller ethnic groups had lost their history to majority and urged historians to tell the correct history of all different nationalities in the state.

The traditional ruler pointed out that the book on Akalaka would go a long way to prove to the present day generation that Ogba, Ekpeye and Ikwerre were people of the same origin.

“After reading this book, those in doubt will now know the real ancestral affiliation of the three major ethic groups in Rivers State”.

He commended the author for his efforts to produce a book which according to him, would help to solve the issue of relationship that existed between the three sons of Akalaka, the great worrior who left old Benin Kingdom long time ago.

Also speaking, a professor emeritus of history, Prof. Ebierre J. Allagoa described the books as booster to Ikwerre language, and clear attempt at establishing the origin of the people.

Dr Enyia deserved encouragement, commendation, and assistance rather than undue vilification by his opponent and advised him “not to be deterred by setbacks faced during the writing of the books.

Earlier, the author, Dr Enyia had narrated his bitter experience in course of researching for the Ikwerre Language Bible which took him 25 years to write.

He commended those who encourage him to write the books, saying “The idea of the bible was to give Ikwerre language a place in history.