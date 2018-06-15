Rivers PMAN, FG, Others Eulogise Ras Kimono

Since the demise of popular Reggae idol, Ras Kimo no on Sunday June 10, 2018, the entertainment world has been thrown into mourning with encomiums and tributespouring in to express their deep loss and revered respect for the Under Pressure” crooner. The sad news is also trending in the social media as public figures and the Nigerian government have also commented on the passage of the Rastafarian lord.

Speaking with The Tide Entertainment on the issue, a Port Harcourt based music sensation and former Chairman of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State, Lexy M expressed shock at the news of the Rub-A-Dub Master’s demise stressing that he was with him recently when he celebrated his 60th birthday and he was hail and hearty.

“I was with him three weeks ago when he celebrated his 60th birthday in Lagos, we were close, I was once his backup singer during one of Benson &Hedges promo song his family stays abroad so he regularly travels to see them, he was very caring. Nigeria has lost a rare gem, an energetic performer and inspirator To many may his soul rest in peace.”

In his own tribute to the late regga legend, former State chairman of PMAN, Rivers State, Robin Maja (the farmer), recalled that in one of his interviews with the press, Ras Kimono disclosed that he was not bothered about getting money in music, but to bring out songs that would impact positively on the lives of the people and change the society for better.

The Ex-PMAN boss advised modern day musicians to come out with meaningful Lyrics that would promote moral values and not to go for money alone. “Ras Kimono will be remembered for his contribution in the promotion of the reggal music in Nigeria and Africa. Though he has passed on, his songs and achievements will remain a guide to upcoming stars”, he said.

Also reacting to the death of Ras Kimo, Port Harcourt- based popular comedian, Emmanuel Ubi also known by “Rugged Pastor” said: At 60, Ras Kimono was still strong and full of life, he used his songs to preach reality to the world, he was a master of his game, a role model to both old and upcoming regga stars, he is a philosopher, his songs are ever green so he cannot be forgotten so soon. Ras Kimono has lived a good life and his works live after him”.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said: “the late globally acclaimed regga star, Ras Kimono will be remembered for his contributions to the elevation of regga”. In a statement issued last Monday, the Minister said “Ras Kimonos contribution to that genre of music could never be forgotten”.

He expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the regga star, adding that he would be remembered for his love for the masses, his life of discipline and his service to humanity.” Kimono helped blaze the trail for the phenomenal growth of the Nigerian music industry. He was a worthy mentor to the younger generation of Nigerian musicians”.

Ras Kimono is famous for his Rub-a Dub style, he was born Ekeleke Elumelu Okwubuya on May 9, 1958, from Delta State. He released his debut hit sebum “Under Pressure” in premier music label in 1989.

He started his musical career as a student of Gbenoba Secondary School Agbor, Delta State and joined a group, JustixReggaital. along with Majek Fashek, Amos McKoy, etc.