Rivers CJ Inaugurates LG Poll Tribunals

The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Adamma Inyie Iyayi-Lamikanra has inaugurated a nine-member Local Government Election Tribunals in the state.

The Local Government Election Tribunals, divided into three groups, have a chairman and two other members in each group with the members drawn from the Judiciary, civil service and the media.

The tribunals’ chairmen include Mark Onyema Chuku, Amadi Obi Amadi-Nna and David Ihua-Maduenyi, while other members of the tribunals include Eucharia Someari-Pepple, Chu Obele Isaiah, Monday Yiimonah, Ben Whyte Opufaa, Nancy Obinwa and Maurice Ogolo.

Inaugurating the chairmen and members of the LGA Election Tribunals at a brief ceremony at the Chief Judge’s Court in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra urged them to be courageous in the discharge of their sacred responsibilities.

She said that they were appointed to hear petitions and complaints that may arise from the June 16, 2018 local government elections in the state in accordance with Section 1 (1) (4) of the Local Government Election Tribunals Law No. 3 of 2000, Rivers State.

The state chief judge told members of the tribunals that the task ahead of them was a sensitive one, adding that they must work assiduously and diligently to justify their mandate.

The CJ tasked them to discharge their responsibilities without fear or favour to any person or group of persons, and urged them to handle their decisions with utmost confidentiality in line with their oath of office.

Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra while congratulating them on their appointments, reminded them that they have a duty to collectively uphold the integrity of the Judiciary and justify the huge confidence reposed in them.

Our correspondent who covered the inauguration ceremony reports that the registry of the three LGA Election Tribunals is located at Block C of the High Court Registry.