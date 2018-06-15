Principal Escapes Lynching In Anambra

The Principal of Wisdom Secondary School, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Modestus Eze narrowly escaped death last Tuesday when youth of the community attacked him.

The youth moved to attack the principal after hearing he allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old male student of the school.

But the Divisional Police Officer of Okija Police Division got wind of the incident and sent his officers to the school, rescued the principal and cordoned off the place.

In the ensuing melee, the principal was said to have escaped to an unknown destination. He has not been seen since then.

“It was the police that saved the man. He would have been dead by now. He has been doing this for years now,” a source in the community said.

“We learnt that amidst the confusion that ensued the man escaped to an unknown destination,” he added.

Police spokesman in the state, Haruna Umar, confirmed the incident.

“There was a reported case of ‘unnatural’ offence against one Modestus Eze, Principal of Wisdom Secondary School, Okija. The suspect allegedly had an unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with a male student of 17 years old,” he said in a statement.

“The scene was visited by police detectives attached to the Okija Division and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination. Some charms and ‘juju’ deities spread with a red substance suspected to be fresh blood were also discovered in some isolated rooms within the school premises.

“It took the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer and some eminent persons in the area to restore normalcy and pacify the rampaging youths from taking the laws into their hands.

“The suspect is still on the run and efforts are being intensified to apprehend him in order to bring him to justice.”