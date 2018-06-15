Olamide, Phyno Release Super Eagles’ World Cup Tune

Nigerian indigenous rappers, Olamide and Phyno have come together to release a World Cup theme tune to support the Super Eagles at the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The song titled ‘Dem Go Hear Am’ is produced by pheel2 and powered by Aiteo, a main sponsor of the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aiteo Group, founded in February 2008 is an integrated global focused Nigerian Energy Conglomerate that partnered with the Nigerian Football Federation to give quality treatment and support to the players and technical crew of the Super Eagles throughout their World Cup campaign.

Phyno announced the release of the tune on his instagram and twitter accounts. The official team song will be launched at an event in Lagos featuring a host of Nigerian performers including Phyno, Olamide, Small Doctor, AY and Bovi. The lyrics of the song paid tribute to some ex-Super Eagles players like Sunday Oliseh, Rashi di Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji.

Similarly, leading up to the previous world cup, Nigeria’s National telecom operator and major sponsor of the Super Eagles, Globacom assembled its music ambassadors including MI, Flavour, Wande Coal and Omawumi to produce three theme songs aimed at firing up support for the team’s success in the 2014 World Cup.