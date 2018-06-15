Finally, Nollywood couple, Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo have finally made their union legal after tying the knot at the Ikoyi Registry Lagos State recently, making it a double dose of celebration. The couple’s only child also turned one on the same day.
The couple held their traditional marriage in March, 2014. Their union has however been filled with controversies after Tchidi’s ex-wife and mother of his three kids Sophie Chikere alleged that the Nollywood actress started dating her former hubby even when they were still married.
Nollywood Couple, Tchidi Chikere, Nuella Njubigbo Wed In Court
