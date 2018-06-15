The Federal Executive Council last Wednesday approved the payment of N500 million to the lawyers that worked for the recovery of N330 billion fine from MTN Nigeria Limited.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting.
He also stated that $320 million Abacha loot had been repatriated following an agreement President Muhammmadu Buhari reached with the Swiss government last year.
Malami said the federal government was also in the process of getting another $500m repatriated.
N330bn MTN Fine: FG Hires Lawyers With N500m
