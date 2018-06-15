Motorists Seek Reconstruction Of Abua- Ahoada Road

Motorists plying the Ahoada-Abua road in Rivers State have decried the deplorable condition of Ahoada Abua road.

They want Rivers State Government to intervene to save the economy of the people in the area.

A taxi driver, Mr Saturday Ikiti, told The Tide that the state of the road would soon cut-off some Abua communities from the rest of the state.

He said that the road poses grave danger to the economic development of the area and as well inhibit the movement of goods and services.

Another taxi driver, Roy Abije said that criminals have taken advantages of the bad road to rob people on daily basis in the area.

He said that the uncountable pot-holes on the road also increase the transportation problem in the area, which according to him affects the prices of food items in the area.

The driver stressed that if urgent action was not taken to repair the road the trend of criminality would get out of hand.

Also speaking to The Tide, a passenger, Joe Graem, said that the 22km road is a crucial economic corridor traders from Port Harcourt, Kalabari, Ikwerre and other parts of the Orashi region to go to Abua market on daily basis to buy agricultural products.

He called on government of Rivers State to extend its development of road infrastructure to the road to boost the state’s economy.

He said that the market, which road linked to one of the major foods stuff markets that supplied over 50 per cents of both plantains, Banana, Garri, Potatoes among others to the rest of the state and beyond.

“Report had it that the road hinking Ahoada to Abna was constructed by a German Construction Company (Guffanti Nig. Ltd) in the mid of 1970s during the regime of the Navy Commander Alfred P. Diete-Spiff as Military Governor of Old Rivers State, 43 years ago.

“On that note, it is obvious that the road is overdue for very serious reconstruction, especially now that we have a listening governor in the state”, Graem said.

