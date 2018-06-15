Monarch Tasks NIPR On Professionalism

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom, King Disrael Ubobo Bob-Manuel II has charged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to work towards professionalism in all its activities.

Bobmanuel said this in Port Harcourt shortly after being conferred an award of excellence by the institute during its 2018 National Conference in Port Harcourt.

The first class monarch also charged the institute to shun all acts of propaganda and other conducts inimical to the ethics and growth of the profession.

While commending the institute for its level of professionalism in dealing with public relation, practitioners, he also congratulated Governor Nyesom Wike on his investiture as Patron and honorary Fellow of the NIPR.

Bobmanuel who also recently bagged a United Nations Mayor of Peace (MP) award from the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC), also dedicated his NIPR Award to the entire people of Abonnema for their love and support, stressing that as representative of the people he would always give his best in order to leave enduring legacies on the sands of time.

The National President of NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo had during the ceremony commended Governor Wike for his purposeful leadership in the state.

“I am thrilled by the achievements of the governor in the education sector, especially the progressive increase in budgetary allocations to enhance access to education.