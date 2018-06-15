Financial Inclusion: Body Set To Identify New Technology Solutions

The E-Payment Providers Association of Nigeria (EPPAN) says it is set to identify policy interventions and new financial technology solutions that would accelerate financial inclusion.

The EPPAN President, Mrs Regha Onajite, said in a statement in Lagos that the association would make the identification at its 7th Annual e-Government summit.

She said that EPPAN would also identify linkages between public and private sectors to address gaps within the systems and recommend short, medium and long-term initiatives for financial inclusion drive.

According to her, financial inclusion will be the focus of the summit to be held on July 24 and July 25 at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja.

“With the ever-improving cutting edge technology, the unbanked will be drawn to the financial landscape to reap the benefit inherent.

“Our objectives and deliverables are designed to help the public and private sectors in a public/private partnership to take advantage of the enormous opportunities this presents,’’ she said.

The EPPAN president said that the e-Government Summit 2018 would bring decision makers and leaders of thought in the private and public sectors on a single platform.

She added that the summit would enable stakeholders to discuss, network and set agenda that would promote financial inclusion for sustainable economic development.

“Digital technology is transforming the financial services landscape.

“Developing countries in Asia and the Pacific are exploring ways to encourage their populations to use the key instruments of financial inclusion, payment system, credit, savings, insurance, pension, savings, and investment.

“Creating such an ecosystem will help to expand access to affordable financial services to the financially excluded.

“The emergence of new digital technology, including Fintech, can ensure financial inclusion and improve financial wellbeing,’’ she said.

Onajite added that the summit would host a workshop for state and local government representatives on how to grow internally-generated revenue.

“The participants will be key stakeholders in financial services in ministries, departments and agencies”, she noted.