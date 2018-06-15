FAAN Boss Charges Media On Proper Coverage

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),Engr. Saleh Dunoma has charged journalists in the country to ensure that Nigeria’s image is properly projected , particularly on the progress being made in the aviation sector.

He has also called on media practitioners to work with the airport authority on every inch of the way to make Nigeria proud through projecting successes being achieved in the aviation industry.

Dunoma, who made this known while interacting with journalists at their new press centre of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Tuesday, said that there were positive development at airports in Nigeria recently.

“The certification of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were positive development’s at our airports in recent time.

“ We were able to certify two airports and we were able to retain category One Certification. We were also able to bring another team of experts to come and look at our other international airports for certification.

“The Kaduna, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt airports are receiving proper attention. They are doing an audit It of safety and security.

These audit it looks at gaps. We close the gaps for certification. And very soon we will certify these international airports and move to the domestic airports.

“ This will be done within a given time frame. The emphasis as long as aviation is concerned is safety and security,’’ he said.

The interaction gave newsmen opportunity to interact with the FAAN Chief Executive Officer extensively, while he responded in-turn to barrage of questions.

He was also given the honour to commission the new Press Centre, which was named after him.