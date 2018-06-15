Davido Tops List Of 10 Richest Musicians

The Entertainment industry is one of the best things that has happened in Nigeria. The giant of Africa besides the oil and gas sector is about the most viable sectors of the nation’s economy. Our musicians have been doing us proud and they make several billions of naira and millions of dollars as a reward for their creative efforts.

Among these musicians are the top 10 richest in 2018 drawn from cumulative wealth, shows and concerts, endorsements investments, tours and album sales among other sources. The ranking is from number 10 on the list to the 1st. They include:

Flavour/Olamide, BankyW, Timaya, Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye, others are 2 Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Don Jazzy and Davido.

These super stars no doubt are among the best in the world, they have also contributed to the growth of the nation’s economy and image rebranding.

Flavour/Olamide

Contemporary highlife King, Flavour and Street Mafia Olamide are tied to the tenth position in the ranking. Flavour who is a fantastic live performer makes huge money from performing at high profile gigs.

The singer is a brand ambassador for brands like Bullet Energy drink, Hero beer etc.

Meanwhile, Olamide the also charges quite a huge fee for shows, the Bariga born artiste runs a yearly tour across United Kingdom, Europe and America.

He is Hennessy and Glo ambassador and Leo of digital TV channel VOTS (Voice Of The Street). The estimated net worth of both Flavour and Olamide is pegged at around N3 billion.

Banky W

Olubankole Wellington is an all round boss and he has money to show for it. His status changed last year when ‘Mr Capable” said bye bye to Bachelorhood as he married actress Adusua Etomi.

Banky W is a huge brand influencer and rakes in millions of naira as brand ambassador for multinational companies like Samsung, Uber etc.

The singer has also delved into acting, film production, event host and public speaking. His estimated net worth is put to be around N3.5 billion.

Timaya

Born Enitimi Alfred Odom, the Nigerian dance hall king is one of the top 10 richest artistes in the game. The DM records boss is not cheap when it comes to his gig fee. According to close sources, Timaya charges 8 million naira to show up and perform at an event.

Currently, Timaya has endorsement deals worth several millions with Glo and cognac brand Hennessy. A few months back, Timaya moved into a palatial mansion in Lekki worth hundreds of millions. Timaya’s estimated net worth is put at N4 billion.

Paul Okoye

Rude boy, member of the defunct P-Square duo takes number seven spot, Paul and his twin brother Peter used to dominate the African music scene until they split last year. The duo used to charge the highest gig fee for a Nigerian artiste that has somehow changed as he now stands alone.

Notwithstanding, Rude boy is still a big shot in the music business with his estimated net worth of about N5.6 billion.

Peter Okoye

The other half of the defunct P-Square duo, aka Mr P is still doing fine as a solo artiste, even before the split, Peter had solo endorsement deals with Kia Motors, Olympic Milk etc. Since the break up’, MRP. “has embarked on solo tours around America, Europe etc.

The dancer and singer has a new clothing line in the works awaiting official unveiling. His estimated net worth is N5.8 billion.

2 Baba Idibia

With over two decades strong in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Innocent Idibia better known as 2 face or 2 Baba is a double OG. The 42 year old singer has a brand friendly persona which has seen him clinch mouthwatering deals even ahead of younger colleagues.

Currently he has endorsements with Compare, Glo etc, he has real estate investments including his Rumours Night Club in Lagos. The “Gaaga Shuffle” crooner’s estimated net worth spices to about N5.9bn.

D’banj

His music may not be his best selling commodity at the moment, but D’banj’s business and branding acumen are as strong as ever, a big negotiator. He is a brand ambassador to top brands, besides his brain child cream platform was valued last year by an American firm to be worth about $100,000.00.

Don Jazzy

Micheal Ajere Collins, aka Don Jazzy takes the numbers three spot on the list. The ace music producer has moved on quite seamlessly from being a beat maker to a full fledged businessman. Don Jazzy is the CEO of Mavin records which houses top stars like Tiwa Savage, Reckado Banks, Koredo Bello etc.

He has many music related businesses known and unknown. The music maker’s net worth is valued to be around N7.5 billion.

Wizkid

Second on the list is popularly known as Wizkid, fondly called star boy. Wizkid is the biggest music export out of Nigeria in the past 4 years. The singer’s achievements are enormous including topping bill board hot 100 music chart, earning a Grammy Award nomination, several legit international collaboration, performing at international music events etc.

Davido:

Davido, the Baddest!, Nigerian entertainer and record label boss, David Adeleke sits at the summit of the list of top 10 Richest Nigerian Musicians. The DMW boss has arguably made the most money in the past 12 months than any other contemporary Nigerian artistes.

The singer is the leader of the popular 30 Billion Gang, he has made the most hit songs in the past year too. Since last year Davido has been touring around the world performing at sold out concerts during the 30 Billion tour which is still ongoing.

The past year has been fantastic for Davido’s tracks, ‘if’, Fall which have crossed over 60 billion views on you tube, the ‘Aye’.

Crooner revealed that he has made over $1million off pon pon sound, he has secured new endorsements with perform brand AXE, infinix mobility ect.

He has been rumoured to have recently purchased a bom bardia jet.

Davido’s estimate net worth is put at N9 billion.